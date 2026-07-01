Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Director Erez Shachar Sells 281,501 Shares of Stock

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD - Get Free Report) Director Erez Shachar sold 281,501 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $1,413,135.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,629,876 shares in the company, valued at $13,201,977.52. This represents a 9.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Erez Shachar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 29th, Erez Shachar sold 220,600 shares of Riskified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total value of $1,114,030.00.

On Friday, June 26th, Erez Shachar sold 356,000 shares of Riskified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $1,787,120.00.

On Thursday, June 25th, Erez Shachar sold 124,085 shares of Riskified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $615,461.60.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Erez Shachar sold 168,300 shares of Riskified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $822,987.00.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Erez Shachar sold 150,200 shares of Riskified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total transaction of $740,486.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Erez Shachar sold 75,204 shares of Riskified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $370,003.68.

On Thursday, June 18th, Erez Shachar sold 101,600 shares of Riskified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total transaction of $500,888.00.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Erez Shachar sold 96,100 shares of Riskified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.94, for a total transaction of $474,734.00.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Erez Shachar sold 261,459 shares of Riskified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $1,294,222.05.

On Thursday, June 11th, Erez Shachar sold 81,762 shares of Riskified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total value of $398,180.94.

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Riskified Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of RSKD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,188,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,386. The company's 50-day moving average is $4.79 and its 200 day moving average is $4.59. Riskified Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $5.68. The company has a market capitalization of $744.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.68 and a beta of 1.40.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $88.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $87.72 million. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 5.17%. Research analysts forecast that Riskified Ltd. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Riskified from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Riskified from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Riskified presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $5.96.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RSKD

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RSKD. Clearline Capital LP lifted its holdings in Riskified by 23.8% in the third quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 3,106,045 shares of the company's stock worth $14,536,000 after buying an additional 597,765 shares during the period. Harvey Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Riskified by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 3,093,000 shares of the company's stock worth $14,475,000 after acquiring an additional 523,855 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC raised its position in shares of Riskified by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 1,476,002 shares of the company's stock worth $7,336,000 after acquiring an additional 47,464 shares in the last quarter. Monimus Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Riskified by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Monimus Capital Management LP now owns 1,404,744 shares of the company's stock worth $6,982,000 after acquiring an additional 164,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFJ Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Riskified by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. TFJ Management LLC now owns 1,394,074 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,524,000 after purchasing an additional 335,399 shares during the period. 58.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Riskified

Riskified is a technology company specializing in e-commerce fraud prevention and revenue optimization for online merchants. Its platform combines machine learning, behavioral analytics and proprietary risk models to assess the legitimacy of transactions in real time. By offering a chargeback guarantee, Riskified assumes the financial liability for approved orders that later turn out to be fraudulent, allowing retailers to focus on growth rather than dispute management.

The company's core product suite addresses various aspects of the online shopping lifecycle, including order approval, account takeover protection and policy compliance.

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