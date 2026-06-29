Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Director Erez Shachar Sells 356,000 Shares of Stock

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD - Get Free Report) Director Erez Shachar sold 356,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $1,787,120.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,131,977 shares in the company, valued at $15,722,524.54. This trade represents a 10.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Erez Shachar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 25th, Erez Shachar sold 124,085 shares of Riskified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $615,461.60.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Erez Shachar sold 168,300 shares of Riskified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $822,987.00.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Erez Shachar sold 150,200 shares of Riskified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total value of $740,486.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Erez Shachar sold 75,204 shares of Riskified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total value of $370,003.68.

On Thursday, June 18th, Erez Shachar sold 101,600 shares of Riskified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total value of $500,888.00.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Erez Shachar sold 96,100 shares of Riskified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.94, for a total value of $474,734.00.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Erez Shachar sold 261,459 shares of Riskified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $1,294,222.05.

On Thursday, June 11th, Erez Shachar sold 81,762 shares of Riskified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total transaction of $398,180.94.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Erez Shachar sold 109,462 shares of Riskified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total transaction of $539,647.66.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Erez Shachar sold 132,462 shares of Riskified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $650,388.42.

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Riskified Stock Performance

NYSE:RSKD traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.04. 1,076,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,019. The stock has a market capitalization of $745.94 million, a P/E ratio of -45.77 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.77 and a 200 day moving average of $4.59. Riskified Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $5.68.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Riskified had a negative net margin of 5.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $88.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.72 million. On average, analysts predict that Riskified Ltd. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RSKD. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Riskified from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Riskified from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $5.96.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Riskified

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSKD. Clearline Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Riskified by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 3,106,045 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,536,000 after purchasing an additional 597,765 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Partners LLC raised its stake in Riskified by 20.4% in the third quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 3,093,000 shares of the company's stock worth $14,475,000 after buying an additional 523,855 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC lifted its holdings in Riskified by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 1,476,002 shares of the company's stock worth $7,336,000 after buying an additional 47,464 shares during the period. Monimus Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Riskified by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Monimus Capital Management LP now owns 1,404,744 shares of the company's stock worth $6,982,000 after buying an additional 164,302 shares during the period. Finally, TFJ Management LLC boosted its position in Riskified by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. TFJ Management LLC now owns 1,394,074 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,524,000 after acquiring an additional 335,399 shares in the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Riskified Company Profile

Riskified is a technology company specializing in e-commerce fraud prevention and revenue optimization for online merchants. Its platform combines machine learning, behavioral analytics and proprietary risk models to assess the legitimacy of transactions in real time. By offering a chargeback guarantee, Riskified assumes the financial liability for approved orders that later turn out to be fraudulent, allowing retailers to focus on growth rather than dispute management.

The company's core product suite addresses various aspects of the online shopping lifecycle, including order approval, account takeover protection and policy compliance.

Further Reading

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