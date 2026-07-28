Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Director Sells $41,047.71 in Stock

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD - Get Free Report) Director Erez Shachar sold 7,909 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $41,047.71. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,201,981 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,238,281.39. This represents a 0.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Erez Shachar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 20th, Erez Shachar sold 27,600 shares of Riskified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total transaction of $145,452.00.

On Thursday, July 16th, Erez Shachar sold 78,800 shares of Riskified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total transaction of $402,668.00.

On Monday, July 13th, Erez Shachar sold 82,103 shares of Riskified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total value of $427,756.63.

On Friday, July 10th, Erez Shachar sold 24,328 shares of Riskified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total value of $126,992.16.

On Thursday, July 9th, Erez Shachar sold 64,800 shares of Riskified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total value of $338,256.00.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Erez Shachar sold 64,349 shares of Riskified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $333,327.82.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Erez Shachar sold 148,221 shares of Riskified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total value of $781,124.67.

On Monday, July 6th, Erez Shachar sold 154,436 shares of Riskified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total value of $806,155.92.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Erez Shachar sold 265,549 shares of Riskified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $1,348,988.92.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Erez Shachar sold 435,900 shares of Riskified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $2,188,218.00.

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Riskified Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RSKD traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.37. 411,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,069. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.98 million, a PE ratio of -48.77 and a beta of 1.38. Riskified Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $5.49.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $88.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $87.72 million. Riskified had a negative net margin of 5.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.91%. Research analysts anticipate that Riskified Ltd. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on RSKD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Riskified from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Riskified from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RSKD

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riskified

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RSKD. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Riskified by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 302,262 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Riskified by 5.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,086 shares of the company's stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Riskified by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,513 shares of the company's stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Riskified by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,828 shares of the company's stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 5,178 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Riskified in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.98% of the company's stock.

About Riskified

Riskified is a technology company specializing in e-commerce fraud prevention and revenue optimization for online merchants. Its platform combines machine learning, behavioral analytics and proprietary risk models to assess the legitimacy of transactions in real time. By offering a chargeback guarantee, Riskified assumes the financial liability for approved orders that later turn out to be fraudulent, allowing retailers to focus on growth rather than dispute management.

The company's core product suite addresses various aspects of the online shopping lifecycle, including order approval, account takeover protection and policy compliance.

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