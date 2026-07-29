Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Sets New 12-Month High - What's Next?

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.48 and last traded at $5.4750, with a volume of 66365 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.38.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on RSKD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Riskified from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Riskified from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Riskified has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Riskified

Riskified Trading Up 0.8%

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.62. The stock has a market cap of $803.71 million, a P/E ratio of -49.31 and a beta of 1.38.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $88.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $87.72 million. Riskified had a negative net margin of 5.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.91%. Equities analysts anticipate that Riskified Ltd. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Riskified news, CTO Assaf Feldman sold 230,512 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $1,157,170.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,932,613 shares in the company, valued at $9,701,717.26. The trade was a 10.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Erez Shachar sold 435,900 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $2,188,218.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,193,976 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,013,759.52. This represents a 16.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 4,304,658 shares of company stock worth $21,568,208 over the last three months. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riskified

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Riskified by 335.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 795,441 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,953,000 after buying an additional 612,719 shares in the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP raised its stake in Riskified by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 633,746 shares of the company's stock worth $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 365,254 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Riskified in the second quarter worth about $1,453,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Riskified by 298.2% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 311,449 shares of the company's stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 233,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P acquired a new stake in shares of Riskified in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company's stock.

Riskified Company Profile

Riskified is a technology company specializing in e-commerce fraud prevention and revenue optimization for online merchants. Its platform combines machine learning, behavioral analytics and proprietary risk models to assess the legitimacy of transactions in real time. By offering a chargeback guarantee, Riskified assumes the financial liability for approved orders that later turn out to be fraudulent, allowing retailers to focus on growth rather than dispute management.

The company's core product suite addresses various aspects of the online shopping lifecycle, including order approval, account takeover protection and policy compliance.

Further Reading

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