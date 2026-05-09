Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.6250.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RITM shares. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $14.00 to $12.50 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Friday, April 10th.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in Rithm Capital by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 658.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,656 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 44.92% of the company's stock.

Rithm Capital Price Performance

Shares of Rithm Capital stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.17. Rithm Capital has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $12.74. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.61.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 14.44%. On average, equities analysts predict that Rithm Capital will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.2%. Rithm Capital's dividend payout ratio is currently 91.74%.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

Rithm Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company that originates, acquires and manages structured credit investments collateralized by real estate assets in the United States. The company focuses primarily on senior floating-rate loans secured by multifamily, commercial, industrial and single-family rental properties, aiming to deliver attractive risk-adjusted yields through a diversified portfolio of floating-rate real estate debt.

In addition to senior loans, Rithm Capital invests in residential mortgage-backed securities, including agency and non-agency pools, as well as other real estate-related credit instruments.

Further Reading

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