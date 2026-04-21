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Rithm Property Trust Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NYSE:RPT)

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026

Key Points

  • Rithm Property Trust declared a quarterly dividend of $0.36 per share, payable May 29 to shareholders of record on May 15 (ex-dividend date May 15), representing an annualized yield of 9.8%.
  • NYSE:RPT recently opened at $14.67 and trades in a 52-week range of $12.88 to $18.12, with a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94 and current/quick ratios of 0.90.
  • Rithm is an externally managed REIT focused on commercial real estate investments — including CMBS, commercial mortgage loans and properties — with the majority of revenue generated by its Residential segment.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Rithm Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:RPT - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th.

Rithm Property Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:RPT opened at $14.67 on Tuesday. Rithm Property Trust has a one year low of $12.88 and a one year high of $18.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

About Rithm Property Trust

(Get Free Report)

Rithm Property Trust Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) externally managed by an affiliate of Rithm Capital Corp. (Rithm). The company focuses on commercial real estate-focused investment, including originating, acquiring and managing portfolios of CMBS, commercial real property, commercial mortgage loans and other CRE investments. It has two reportable operating segments: Residential and Commercial. The majority of the company's revenue is derived from the Residential segment, which is focused on managing a portfolio that includes residential mortgage assets, including whole mortgage loans, RMBS and beneficial interests.

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