Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Stock Price Down 4.2% - What's Next?

Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN - Get Free Report) dropped 4.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.36 and last traded at $16.46. Approximately 29,584,588 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 31,805,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.18.

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Rivian Automotive News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Rivian Automotive this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RIVN shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $18.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RIVN

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.03.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 75.65% and a negative net margin of 63.62%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 8,023 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $128,368.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 887,007 shares in the company, valued at $14,192,112. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Karen Boone sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 110,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,200,000. This represents a 15.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,385 shares of company stock worth $1,125,094. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 270,800 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock worth $4,698,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,887 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 2.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 56,758 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the first quarter worth $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company's stock.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc is an American automotive technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of electric vehicles. The company is best known for its all-electric R1 platform, which underpins the R1T pickup truck and R1S sport utility vehicle. In addition to consumer products, Rivian has secured a significant commercial contract to produce electric delivery vans for a leading e-commerce provider, underscoring its capability to serve both retail and fleet customers.

Founded in 2009 by engineer and entrepreneur Robert “RJ” Scaringe, Rivian has grown from a research-focused startup into a publicly traded corporation.

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