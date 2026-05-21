Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Stock Price Up 3.1% - Time to Buy?

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN - Get Free Report)'s share price shot up 3.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.25 and last traded at $14.15. 24,875,062 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 29,500,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.73.

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Key Stories Impacting Rivian Automotive

Here are the key news stories impacting Rivian Automotive this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investor optimism remains centered on Rivian’s R2 SUV rollout, which could expand demand and support a stronger growth trajectory as the company moves into its next phase of development.

Investor optimism remains centered on Rivian’s R2 SUV rollout, which could expand demand and support a stronger growth trajectory as the company moves into its next phase of development. Positive Sentiment: Commentary continues to highlight Rivian’s long-term upside from software monetization, autonomy revenues, and strategic deals, reinforcing the bull case for the stock.

Commentary continues to highlight Rivian’s long-term upside from software monetization, autonomy revenues, and strategic deals, reinforcing the bull case for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Rivian’s roughly 38% stake in Mind Robotics, valued at about $3.4 billion, is being viewed as a potentially important separate asset that could improve financial flexibility over time. The Bull Case For Rivian Automotive (RIVN) Could Change Following R2 Shift And Mind Robotics Stakes

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RIVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Rivian Automotive from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Leerink Partners reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $18.57.

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Rivian Automotive Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.41 and a 200 day moving average of $16.29.

Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 10,245 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $184,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 946,814 shares in the company, valued at $17,042,652. The trade was a 1.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 21,446 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $346,781.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,001,138 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,188,401.46. This trade represents a 2.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,443,578. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,323,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,397,496 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock valued at $323,195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012,386 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,673,512 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock valued at $1,198,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,310 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,769,844 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock valued at $409,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418,717 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 496.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,305,236 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock worth $31,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company's stock.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc is an American automotive technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of electric vehicles. The company is best known for its all-electric R1 platform, which underpins the R1T pickup truck and R1S sport utility vehicle. In addition to consumer products, Rivian has secured a significant commercial contract to produce electric delivery vans for a leading e-commerce provider, underscoring its capability to serve both retail and fleet customers.

Founded in 2009 by engineer and entrepreneur Robert “RJ” Scaringe, Rivian has grown from a research-focused startup into a publicly traded corporation.

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