Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Stock Price Up 7.9% - Here's Why

Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN - Get Free Report) rose 7.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.78 and last traded at $16.76. Approximately 31,476,764 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 30,127,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.54.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts: Sign Up

Key Rivian Automotive News

Here are the key news stories impacting Rivian Automotive this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RIVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings raised Rivian Automotive from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Benchmark restated a "buy" rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $18.57.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive Trading Up 7.9%

The stock has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $15.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.36.

Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 10,245 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $184,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 946,814 shares in the company, valued at $17,042,652. This trade represents a 1.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 34,818 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $522,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 922,286 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,834,290. This represents a 3.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,790 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,466. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 113.6% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 894.2% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,551 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company's stock.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc is an American automotive technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of electric vehicles. The company is best known for its all-electric R1 platform, which underpins the R1T pickup truck and R1S sport utility vehicle. In addition to consumer products, Rivian has secured a significant commercial contract to produce electric delivery vans for a leading e-commerce provider, underscoring its capability to serve both retail and fleet customers.

Founded in 2009 by engineer and entrepreneur Robert “RJ” Scaringe, Rivian has grown from a research-focused startup into a publicly traded corporation.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Rivian Automotive, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Rivian Automotive wasn't on the list.

While Rivian Automotive currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here