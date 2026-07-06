Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Stock Price Up 8.1% - Still a Buy?

Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN - Get Free Report) shot up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.20 and last traded at $20.14. 38,932,043 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 30,511,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.63.

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Rivian Automotive News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Rivian Automotive this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on RIVN. Leerink Partners reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Rivian Automotive from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Weiss Ratings lowered Rivian Automotive from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $18.57.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RIVN

Rivian Automotive Stock Up 8.1%

The company's fifty day moving average price is $15.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a PE ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 34,818 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $522,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 922,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,834,290. The trade was a 3.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 10,245 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $184,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 946,814 shares in the company, valued at $17,042,652. This trade represents a 1.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,076 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,286. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 4.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 43,282 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 23,127 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 128,500 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock valued at $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company's stock.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc is an American automotive technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of electric vehicles. The company is best known for its all-electric R1 platform, which underpins the R1T pickup truck and R1S sport utility vehicle. In addition to consumer products, Rivian has secured a significant commercial contract to produce electric delivery vans for a leading e-commerce provider, underscoring its capability to serve both retail and fleet customers.

Founded in 2009 by engineer and entrepreneur Robert “RJ” Scaringe, Rivian has grown from a research-focused startup into a publicly traded corporation.

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