Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Trading 5.3% Higher - Time to Buy?

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN - Get Free Report)'s stock price was up 5.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.64 and last traded at $15.54. Approximately 27,469,314 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 30,100,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.76.

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Key Headlines Impacting Rivian Automotive

Here are the key news stories impacting Rivian Automotive this week:

Positive Sentiment: Needham reaffirmed its Buy rating on Rivian and set a $23 price target , implying meaningful upside if the R2 launch gains traction. Benzinga Street Insider

Needham reaffirmed its rating on Rivian and set a , implying meaningful upside if the R2 launch gains traction. Positive Sentiment: Analysts highlighted Rivian’s software progress and the R2 launch as signs the business is starting to scale, which could support a longer-term recovery if deliveries ramp smoothly. 24/7 Wall St.

Analysts highlighted Rivian’s software progress and the R2 launch as signs the business is starting to scale, which could support a longer-term recovery if deliveries ramp smoothly. Neutral Sentiment: Rivian began delivering the cheaper R2 model, a major milestone for the company, but the launch is still early and investors are waiting to see whether demand and execution can justify the stock’s valuation. Quartz

Rivian began delivering the cheaper R2 model, a major milestone for the company, but the launch is still early and investors are waiting to see whether demand and execution can justify the stock’s valuation. Negative Sentiment: Early R2 feedback has been mixed, with some buyers criticizing pricing, lease costs, and missing software features, creating concern that the model may not be as compelling as hoped. Stocktwits

Early R2 feedback has been mixed, with some buyers criticizing pricing, lease costs, and missing software features, creating concern that the model may not be as compelling as hoped. Negative Sentiment: Rivian shares fell after the R2 rollout, reflecting investor skepticism that the new lower-priced vehicle will quickly drive stronger growth or improved margins. Quartz

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RIVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Rivian Automotive from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $18.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive Trading Up 5.3%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $15.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.36. The stock has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 34,818 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $522,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 922,286 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,834,290. This trade represents a 3.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 8,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $128,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 887,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,192,112. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 117,790 shares of company stock worth $1,832,466 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,673,512 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock worth $1,198,967,000 after buying an additional 2,597,310 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,769,844 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock valued at $409,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418,717 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,397,496 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock valued at $323,195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012,386 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,782,865 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock worth $290,568,000 after purchasing an additional 59,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,323,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc is an American automotive technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of electric vehicles. The company is best known for its all-electric R1 platform, which underpins the R1T pickup truck and R1S sport utility vehicle. In addition to consumer products, Rivian has secured a significant commercial contract to produce electric delivery vans for a leading e-commerce provider, underscoring its capability to serve both retail and fleet customers.

Founded in 2009 by engineer and entrepreneur Robert “RJ” Scaringe, Rivian has grown from a research-focused startup into a publicly traded corporation.

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