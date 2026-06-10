Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Trading Down 6.2% - Time to Sell?

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN - Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.65 and last traded at $14.76. 24,723,988 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 30,119,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.73.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts: Sign Up

Trending Headlines about Rivian Automotive

Here are the key news stories impacting Rivian Automotive this week:

Positive Sentiment: Needham reaffirmed its Buy rating on Rivian and set a $23 price target , signaling Wall Street still sees meaningful upside if the R2 launch translates into demand and volume growth. Benzinga reference

Needham reaffirmed its rating on Rivian and set a , signaling Wall Street still sees meaningful upside if the R2 launch translates into demand and volume growth. Positive Sentiment: Rivian started public customer deliveries of the R2 and opened orders for reservation holders, marking an important step toward scaling beyond its premium EV lineup. Article reference

Rivian started and opened orders for reservation holders, marking an important step toward scaling beyond its premium EV lineup. Positive Sentiment: Some coverage noted Rivian’s Q1 showed a more mature business taking shape, with software revenue helping support the story as the company prepares for the next phase of growth around R2. Article reference

Some coverage noted Rivian’s Q1 showed a more mature business taking shape, with as the company prepares for the next phase of growth around R2. Neutral Sentiment: Industry commentary highlighted Rivian’s R2 debut as part of a broader EV-market news cycle, but the update itself did not add a new financial catalyst beyond the launch already underway. Article reference

Industry commentary highlighted Rivian’s R2 debut as part of a broader EV-market news cycle, but the update itself did not add a new financial catalyst beyond the launch already underway. Negative Sentiment: Despite the launch, the stock is falling because investors appear to be looking past the milestone and focusing on execution risk, valuation, and whether the R2 can truly compete with Tesla’s Model Y and other EVs. Article reference

Despite the launch, the stock is falling because investors appear to be and focusing on execution risk, valuation, and whether the R2 can truly compete with Tesla’s Model Y and other EVs. Negative Sentiment: Early reaction to the R2 has included buyer backlash over pricing/value , with some comparing it unfavorably against Tesla and Rivian’s own R1S, raising questions about demand at the new model’s launch price. Article reference

Early reaction to the R2 has included , with some comparing it unfavorably against Tesla and Rivian’s own R1S, raising questions about demand at the new model’s launch price. Negative Sentiment: Several headlines say Rivian’s biggest launch yet failed to lift the stock, suggesting investors were hoping for a stronger immediate market reaction to the R2 rollout. Article reference

Analyst Ratings Changes

RIVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Tigress Financial reissued a "buy" rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Friday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $18.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 34,818 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $522,270.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 922,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,834,290. This trade represents a 3.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 8,023 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $128,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 887,007 shares in the company, valued at $14,192,112. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,790 shares of company stock worth $1,832,466. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Rivian Automotive

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,685 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 386,384 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock valued at $4,733,000 after buying an additional 5,590 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 54,560 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 64,534 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 14,497 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,107 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc is an American automotive technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of electric vehicles. The company is best known for its all-electric R1 platform, which underpins the R1T pickup truck and R1S sport utility vehicle. In addition to consumer products, Rivian has secured a significant commercial contract to produce electric delivery vans for a leading e-commerce provider, underscoring its capability to serve both retail and fleet customers.

Founded in 2009 by engineer and entrepreneur Robert “RJ” Scaringe, Rivian has grown from a research-focused startup into a publicly traded corporation.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Rivian Automotive, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Rivian Automotive wasn't on the list.

While Rivian Automotive currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here