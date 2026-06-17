Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Trading Up 2.1% - Here's What Happened

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN - Get Free Report) was up 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.95 and last traded at $16.26. Approximately 33,835,031 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 30,036,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.93.

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Key Rivian Automotive News

Here are the key news stories impacting Rivian Automotive this week:

Positive Sentiment: Rivian said it will enroll its high-capacity EV batteries in ChargeScape’s utility-managed charging programs, a partnership that could create a new revenue opportunity and improve the value proposition of Rivian vehicles. ChargeScape Inks Partnership with Rivian to Unlock EV Battery Flexibility

Rivian said it will enroll its high-capacity EV batteries in ChargeScape’s utility-managed charging programs, a partnership that could create a new revenue opportunity and improve the value proposition of Rivian vehicles. Positive Sentiment: Investors are also reacting to CEO RJ Scaringe’s push into autonomous driving and robotics, which some traders see as an optional growth driver beyond Rivian’s core EV business. Rivian Shares Advance As CEO Outlines Aggressive Autonomous-Driving Roadmap

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RIVN shares. Leerink Partners reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Rivian Automotive from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Rivian Automotive from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Weiss Ratings raised Rivian Automotive from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $18.57.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RIVN

Rivian Automotive Trading Up 2.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.59 and a 200 day moving average of $16.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 8,023 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $128,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 887,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,192,112. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 34,818 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $522,270.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 922,286 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,834,290. This trade represents a 3.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,340 shares of company stock valued at $1,560,246. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIVN. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 113.6% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 894.2% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,551 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in Rivian Automotive during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc is an American automotive technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of electric vehicles. The company is best known for its all-electric R1 platform, which underpins the R1T pickup truck and R1S sport utility vehicle. In addition to consumer products, Rivian has secured a significant commercial contract to produce electric delivery vans for a leading e-commerce provider, underscoring its capability to serve both retail and fleet customers.

Founded in 2009 by engineer and entrepreneur Robert “RJ” Scaringe, Rivian has grown from a research-focused startup into a publicly traded corporation.

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