RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of "Hold" by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.50.

RLI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded RLI from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded RLI from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised RLI from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on RLI from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Research raised RLI from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RLI news, Director Clark C. Kellogg purchased 3,000 shares of RLI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.90 per share, for a total transaction of $152,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 4,502 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $229,151.80. This trade represents a 199.73% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Craig W. Kliethermes purchased 5,000 shares of RLI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $260,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 148,990 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,747,480. This trade represents a 3.47% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 16,500 shares of company stock worth $858,955. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RLI

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RLI. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of RLI in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,608,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of RLI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,997,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of RLI by 6,060.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 739,709 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $47,327,000 after purchasing an additional 727,701 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of RLI by 311.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 688,318 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $39,262,000 after purchasing an additional 521,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of RLI by 3,664.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 368,384 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $23,569,000 after purchasing an additional 358,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company's stock.

RLI Price Performance

RLI opened at $52.43 on Monday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $53.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.88. RLI has a 1 year low of $47.26 and a 1 year high of $76.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.41.

RLI (NYSE:RLI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. RLI had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 20.81%.The firm had revenue of $423.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RLI will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RLI Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from RLI's previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. RLI's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.82%.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corporation NYSE: RLI is a specialty property and casualty insurance company focused on underwriting niche risks for businesses and individuals. Headquartered in Peoria, Illinois, the company operates through a network of independent agents and brokers, offering customized coverage solutions. RLI's approach emphasizes disciplined underwriting, targeted product development and strong customer service to maintain profitability and long-term growth.

Founded in 1965 as Replacement Lens, Inc, RLI initially provided insurance for contact lens manufacturers before shifting its focus to specialty insurance in the 1980s.

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