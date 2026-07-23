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RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Given Average Recommendation of "Hold" by Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
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RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.6111.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RLJ shares. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a "strong-buy" rating to an "outperform" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $13.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 18th.

View Our Latest Report on RLJ

RLJ Lodging Trust Price Performance

NYSE:RLJ opened at $12.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,233.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.94. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $6.54 and a 1 year high of $12.46.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $339.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.51 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 1.84%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

RLJ Lodging Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust's dividend payout ratio is -6,000.00%.

Institutional Trading of RLJ Lodging Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2,721.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Daytona Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 166.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,618 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-managed, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and operates premium-branded, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The company's portfolio is concentrated in major U.S. markets, targeting properties that benefit from strong corporate and leisure demand, limited new supply and established brand affiliations.

The trust's hotels are affiliated with leading global lodging brands across the spectrum of service levels, including lifestyle and upscale segments.

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Analyst Recommendations for RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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