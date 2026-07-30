Robert Ben Sells 7,500 Shares of Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) Stock

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL - Get Free Report) CFO Robert Ben sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 60,534 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,210,680. This trade represents a 11.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

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Richardson Electronics Price Performance

Shares of RELL traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.02. The stock had a trading volume of 154,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,096. The firm has a market cap of $262.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.34. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.37 and a twelve month high of $23.15.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $66.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.37 million. Richardson Electronics had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 2.79%. Analysts forecast that Richardson Electronics, Ltd. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Richardson Electronics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. Richardson Electronics's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on RELL shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Richardson Electronics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Richardson Electronics in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Richardson Electronics from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $24.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on RELL

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Richardson Electronics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RELL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 298.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,160 shares of the technology company's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Richardson Electronics in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Richardson Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 150.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,421 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,858 shares during the period. 71.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Richardson Electronics

Here are the key news stories impacting Richardson Electronics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Northland raised its FY2027 EPS forecast to $0.62 from $0.39 and increased its Q4 2027 estimate to $0.27 from $0.07. These revisions suggest the analyst expects substantially stronger profitability than previously anticipated.

Northland raised its FY2027 EPS forecast to from $0.39 and increased its Q4 2027 estimate to from $0.07. These revisions suggest the analyst expects substantially stronger profitability than previously anticipated. Positive Sentiment: The analyst projects additional earnings growth into FY2028, including $0.87 EPS , with estimates of $0.22 for Q3 2028 and $0.30 for Q4 2028. The longer-term outlook supports Northland’s bullish rating and price target.

The analyst projects additional earnings growth into FY2028, including , with estimates of $0.22 for Q3 2028 and $0.30 for Q4 2028. The longer-term outlook supports Northland’s bullish rating and price target. Positive Sentiment: The estimates follow Richardson Electronics’ latest quarterly report, which exceeded expectations: EPS was $0.21 versus a $0.07 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $66.2 million compared with expectations of $55.37 million. The strong beat may have increased confidence in the company’s earnings trajectory.

The estimates follow Richardson Electronics’ latest quarterly report, which exceeded expectations: EPS was $0.21 versus a $0.07 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $66.2 million compared with expectations of $55.37 million. The strong beat may have increased confidence in the company’s earnings trajectory. Neutral Sentiment: Not all revisions were higher. Northland reduced its Q1 2027 EPS forecast to $0.09 from $0.11, while raising Q2 2027 to $0.11 from $0.07 and Q3 2027 to $0.15 from $0.13. The mixed quarterly changes indicate some near-term variability, despite a stronger overall medium-term outlook.

About Richardson Electronics

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. NASDAQ: RELL is a global manufacturer, distributor and servicer of engineered components and subsystems for a diverse range of industrial, medical and scientific applications. The company specializes in vacuum electron devices, high-voltage power supplies and related electronic components, offering klystrons, traveling wave tubes, magnetrons, X-ray tubes, microwave amplifiers and power conversion products. Its solutions support customers in power grid management, semiconductor processing, medical imaging, scientific instrumentation and telecommunications.

In addition to its manufacturing capabilities, Richardson Electronics maintains a broad distribution network comprising thousands of standard and custom parts.

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