Robert Farrell Sells 2,920 Shares of TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Stock

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI - Get Free Report) insider Robert Farrell sold 2,920 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.79, for a total transaction of $612,586.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 16,486 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,597.94. This represents a 15.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

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TTM Technologies Stock Up 0.4%

NASDAQ:TTMI traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $210.57. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,606,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,590. The company has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.82 and a beta of 2.09. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $39.20 and a one year high of $223.83. The business's 50-day moving average is $169.33 and its 200-day moving average is $118.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 6.29%.The company had revenue of $845.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. TTM Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.880 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TTMI. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on TTM Technologies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of TTM Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TTM Technologies presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $212.00.

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More TTM Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting TTM Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: TTM Technologies said it will be added to the Russell 1000 Index on June 26, replacing its current Russell 2000 membership. Index inclusion can boost demand from index funds and raise the stock’s visibility with institutional investors. Article Title

TTM Technologies said it will be added to the on June 26, replacing its current Russell 2000 membership. Index inclusion can boost demand from index funds and raise the stock’s visibility with institutional investors. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage continues to frame TTMI as a growth stock, and the shares have also been hitting new highs, reinforcing bullish momentum after the company’s strong earnings report earlier this year. Article Title

Recent coverage continues to frame TTMI as a growth stock, and the shares have also been hitting new highs, reinforcing bullish momentum after the company’s strong earnings report earlier this year. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s latest quarterly results were strong, with earnings and revenue both beating expectations and revenue rising 30.4% year over year, which remains a supportive backdrop for the stock.

The company’s latest quarterly results were strong, with earnings and revenue both beating expectations and revenue rising 30.4% year over year, which remains a supportive backdrop for the stock. Negative Sentiment: Multiple executives and insiders, including the EVP, COO, CFO and other senior leaders, sold shares at around $209.80 per share. While insider selling does not always signal trouble, the broad pattern can weigh on investor sentiment because it suggests management may be taking some profits after the recent run-up. Article Title

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTMI. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in TTM Technologies by 66.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,433 shares of the technology company's stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 10,565 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 60,087 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in TTM Technologies by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,705,963 shares of the technology company's stock worth $34,989,000 after purchasing an additional 115,766 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in TTM Technologies by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 190,563 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 13,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 1,150.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 139,889 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 128,700 shares during the period. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of printed circuit boards (PCBs) and related electronic components. The company's product portfolio spans rigid, flexible and rigid-flex circuit boards, as well as advanced substrates, backplanes, hybrid circuits and integrated antenna modules. In addition to PCB fabrication, TTM offers comprehensive system‐level services, including design support, surface mount technology (SMT) assembly, cable and wire harness assembly, and complete box-build solutions to address end-to-end customer requirements.

Serving a broad array of end markets, TTM Technologies supports customers in the communications, computing, automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial, and medical sectors.

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