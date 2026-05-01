Robert Half (NYSE:RHI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI - Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

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A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RHI. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Robert Half from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Robert Half from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Robert Half from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. William Blair upgraded Robert Half from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Robert Half from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $31.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Robert Half

Robert Half Stock Performance

NYSE RHI opened at $26.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.85. Robert Half has a fifty-two week low of $21.83 and a fifty-two week high of $48.54.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 2.43%.The company's revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Robert Half will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robert Half

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Robert Half by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,352 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 6,212 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Robert Half by 498.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,813 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 5,675 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Robert Half by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 304,359 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $16,603,000 after buying an additional 7,523 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Robert Half by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 55,719 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $3,039,000 after buying an additional 26,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Robert Half by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,098 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robert Half Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc, founded in 1948 by Robert Half, is a global professional staffing and consulting firm headquartered in Menlo Park, California. As a pioneer in specialized staffing, the company has built a reputation for matching skilled professionals with leading organizations across a range of industries. Robert Half's shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker RHI, reflecting its position as one of the longest‐standing and best‐known firms in the staffing sector.

The company offers a comprehensive suite of services, including temporary staffing, permanent placement, and consulting solutions.

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