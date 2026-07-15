Robert Half (RHI) Expected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Robert Half to post earnings of $0.26 per share and revenue of $1.3224 billion for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 22, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Robert Half had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Robert Half's quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Robert Half to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Robert Half Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $35.72 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $30.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 0.82. Robert Half has a 52 week low of $21.83 and a 52 week high of $43.28.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Robert Half's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 181.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Robert Half from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Robert Half from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Robert Half from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Robert Half from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $31.62.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Robert Half

Institutional Trading of Robert Half

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Robert Half by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,069 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Robert Half by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,059 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half during the second quarter worth $34,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,490 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Gilpin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company's stock.

Robert Half Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc, founded in 1948 by Robert Half, is a global professional staffing and consulting firm headquartered in Menlo Park, California. As a pioneer in specialized staffing, the company has built a reputation for matching skilled professionals with leading organizations across a range of industries. Robert Half's shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker RHI, reflecting its position as one of the longest‐standing and best‐known firms in the staffing sector.

The company offers a comprehensive suite of services, including temporary staffing, permanent placement, and consulting solutions.

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