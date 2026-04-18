Robert W. Baird Cuts Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target to $312.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK - Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $355.00 to $312.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the software company's stock. Robert W. Baird's target price indicates a potential upside of 28.91% from the company's previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $400.00 to $290.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $383.00 price objective (up from $373.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $335.93.

Get Autodesk alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Report on Autodesk

Autodesk Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $242.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.00. The company has a market cap of $51.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $214.10 and a 52 week high of $329.09.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The software company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 53.51%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. Autodesk has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.290-12.560 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.820-2.860 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the software company's stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the software company's stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth $466,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,048 shares of the software company's stock valued at $3,111,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,860 shares of the software company's stock valued at $4,291,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Autodesk this week:

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc NASDAQ: ADSK is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company's product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Autodesk, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Autodesk wasn't on the list.

While Autodesk currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here