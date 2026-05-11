Robert W. Baird Cuts Genpact (NYSE:G) Price Target to $45.00

Genpact (NYSE:G - Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $54.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the business services provider's stock. Robert W. Baird's price target suggests a potential upside of 38.39% from the stock's previous close.

G has been the subject of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Genpact from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Genpact from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $45.86.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on G

Genpact Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE G opened at $32.52 on Monday. Genpact has a 12-month low of $31.47 and a 12-month high of $48.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.28 and a 200 day moving average of $41.35.

Genpact (NYSE:G - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Genpact had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Genpact's revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Genpact has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.970 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genpact will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genpact

In other Genpact news, CEO Balkrishan Kalra sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total transaction of $114,156.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 525,007 shares in the company, valued at $21,404,535.39. This represents a 0.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.58% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genpact

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genpact during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genpact during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Genpact during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Genpact by 193.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 678 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Genpact during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact is a global professional services firm specializing in digitally powered business process management and services. The company partners with clients across industries to design, transform and run key operations, leveraging data analytics, artificial intelligence, automation and domain expertise. Its offerings span finance and accounting, supply chain management, procurement, customer experience, risk and compliance, and other critical business functions.

Founded in 1997 as the business process outsourcing arm of General Electric and originally known as GE Capital International Services, the company rebranded as Genpact in 2005 and completed its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2007 under the ticker symbol “G.” Over time, Genpact has expanded beyond traditional outsourcing to focus on digital transformation and innovation, helping organizations accelerate growth and improve operational efficiency.

Headquartered in New York City, Genpact serves clients in more than 30 countries across North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

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