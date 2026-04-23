Robert W. Baird Cuts Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Price Target to $55.00

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON - Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "neutral" rating on the industrial products company's stock. Robert W. Baird's price target indicates a potential upside of 15.31% from the company's current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SON. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Friday, March 6th. Argus raised shares of Sonoco Products to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $61.22.

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Sonoco Products Price Performance

Sonoco Products stock opened at $47.70 on Thursday. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $38.65 and a 52 week high of $58.44. The company's 50 day moving average price is $54.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.50.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.37). Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 13.57%.The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Sonoco Products's quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sonoco Products has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.800-6.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sonoco Products

In other news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,581 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.39, for a total value of $89,152.59. Following the transaction, the insider owned 9,377 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $528,769.03. This represents a 14.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Sonoco Products by 44.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 49,093 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 15,079 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Sonoco Products by 80.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 206,493 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $9,755,000 after purchasing an additional 92,286 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Sonoco Products by 14.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,058 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Sonoco Products by 87.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 545,179 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $25,754,000 after purchasing an additional 255,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Sonoco Products by 315.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company's stock.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company NYSE: SON is a global provider of diversified packaging solutions, serving a wide range of consumer, industrial and retail markets. The company offers a broad portfolio that includes rigid paper and plastic containers, flexible packaging, industrial core and tube products, thermoformed plastics, retail point-of-purchase displays, and packaging supply chain services. Through its solutions, Sonoco helps customers in food and beverage, personal care, chemicals, healthcare, home and garden, and electronics industries address their packaging needs, improve product shelf appeal, and optimize logistics efficiency.

With operations in more than 30 countries across North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Africa, Sonoco leverages a global network of manufacturing facilities, recycling centers and distribution channels to meet the demands of multinational and regional customers.

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