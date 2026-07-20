Robert W. Baird Cuts Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target to $38.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO - Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the specialty retailer's stock. Robert W. Baird's price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.55% from the company's current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TSCO. Barclays set a $35.00 target price on Tractor Supply and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $40.88.

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Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $30.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.88. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $63.99.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.64 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 42.58%. Tractor Supply's quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Tractor Supply has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.130-2.230 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tractor Supply

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 356.1% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 5,017 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 40.7% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 45,132 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 13,051 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 26.9% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 26,162 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,009 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $16,676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust co boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 36.0% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 19,627 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 5,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company's stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company NASDAQ: TSCO is a specialty retailer focused on products for the home, farm, ranch and outdoors. The company operates a network of physical retail locations complemented by an e-commerce platform, offering a one-stop source of supplies and equipment for customers with rural and suburban lifestyles. Its merchandise assortment targets a range of needs, from animal and livestock care to maintenance, outdoor power equipment, and seasonal products.

Product categories include animal feed and supplies, pet products, fencing and fencing supplies, equine equipment, lawn and garden tools, work clothing and footwear, and small agricultural and outdoor power equipment.

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