Robert W. Baird Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for RH (NYSE:RH) Stock

RH (NYSE:RH - Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird's target price suggests a potential downside of 6.14% from the company's previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on RH from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Research cut RH from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Weiss Ratings cut RH from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen cut RH from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on RH from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $172.80.

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RH Trading Up 7.5%

RH stock opened at $159.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.86. RH has a 52 week low of $106.30 and a 52 week high of $257.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.28.

RH (NYSE:RH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported ($1.97) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($2.13) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $800.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $792.55 million. RH had a negative return on equity of 567.82% and a net margin of 3.63%.The firm's quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that RH will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Eri Chaya sold 11,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total transaction of $1,517,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $3,370,440. Insiders own 26.90% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RH

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of RH by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 646,097 shares of the company's stock valued at $122,119,000 after purchasing an additional 359,101 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,632,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RH by 1,797.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 246,355 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,134,000 after purchasing an additional 233,373 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of RH by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 573,666 shares of the company's stock valued at $116,546,000 after purchasing an additional 228,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of RH by 388.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 265,271 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,893,000 after purchasing an additional 210,991 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting RH this week:

About RH

RH, formerly Restoration Hardware, is a design-driven luxury retailer specializing in high-end home furnishings, décor, textiles, lighting and outdoor living products. The company offers a curated collection of furniture pieces—including seating, casegoods, beds and dining items—alongside rugs, art and decorative accessories. RH's product lines are organized into distinct collections, each reflecting a cohesive design philosophy and premium craftsmanship aimed at the residential and hospitality markets.

Founded in 1979 in Eureka, California, by Stephen Gordon, Restoration Hardware began as a small warehouse in Northern California.

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