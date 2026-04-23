Robert W. Baird Increases Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target to $300.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the semiconductor company's stock. Robert W. Baird's price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.95% from the stock's current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TXN. Truist Financial set a $250.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Raymond James Financial set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Barclays set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $230.14.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.4%

TXN stock opened at $236.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.44, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.35. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $151.27 and a one year high of $238.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $206.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.85 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 30.44%. Texas Instruments's revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Mark Gary sold 12,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $2,973,122.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 45,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,480,364.70. This represents a 22.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 6,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.95, for a total value of $1,546,175.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 75,425 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,042,278.75. This represents a 8.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 114,284 shares of company stock worth $25,531,935 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Instruments

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Advocate Investing Services LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Texas Instruments

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Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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