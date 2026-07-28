Robert W. Baird Issues Positive Forecast for Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Stock Price

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $42.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the business services provider's stock. Robert W. Baird's target price points to a potential upside of 8.33% from the company's previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Kforce from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Kforce in a report on Thursday. Zacks Research cut Kforce from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Kforce from $38.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $54.00.

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Kforce Price Performance

Kforce NASDAQ: KFRC Stock is a Workforce Recovery Play

Kforce stock opened at $58.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.22. Kforce has a 12 month low of $24.49 and a 12 month high of $60.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.87.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $349.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $348.11 million. Kforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The business's revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Kforce has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.710-0.790 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kforce will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kforce

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KFRC. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kforce by 427.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 854 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Kforce during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Kforce by 212.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,240 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kforce by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Kforce by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Kforce

Here are the key news stories impacting Kforce this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings exceeded expectations: Kforce reported adjusted earnings of $0.73 per share, above the $0.70 consensus estimate and up from $0.59 a year earlier. Revenue reached $349.3 million, surpassing the $348.1 million analyst forecast and increasing 4.5% year over year. Kforce Reports Second Quarter 2026 Revenue of $349.3 Million, up 4.5% Year Over Year

Kforce reported adjusted earnings of $0.73 per share, above the $0.70 consensus estimate and up from $0.59 a year earlier. Revenue reached $349.3 million, surpassing the $348.1 million analyst forecast and increasing 4.5% year over year. Positive Sentiment: Profitability remained solid: Kforce posted a 30.34% return on equity and a 3.59% net margin, while management said quarterly revenue and profitability exceeded its expectations. The earnings beat was also highlighted by Zacks. Kforce Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Kforce posted a 30.34% return on equity and a 3.59% net margin, while management said quarterly revenue and profitability exceeded its expectations. The earnings beat was also highlighted by Zacks. Positive Sentiment: Third-quarter outlook supports continued earnings: Kforce issued Q3 2026 EPS guidance of $0.71 to $0.79, indicating that management expects earnings to remain near the level achieved in the latest quarter.

Kforce issued Q3 2026 EPS guidance of $0.71 to $0.79, indicating that management expects earnings to remain near the level achieved in the latest quarter. Positive Sentiment: Dividend provides shareholder support: Kforce declared a quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share, payable September 25 to shareholders of record September 11. The annualized payout is $1.60 per share, representing an indicated yield of approximately 2.8% at the reported share price.

Kforce declared a quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share, payable September 25 to shareholders of record September 11. The annualized payout is $1.60 per share, representing an indicated yield of approximately 2.8% at the reported share price. Neutral Sentiment: Management’s Q2 earnings call provided additional commentary on the results and outlook, but the available report does not include further specific operating details. Kforce Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

About Kforce

Kforce Inc is a professional staffing services firm headquartered in Tampa, Florida, trading on NASDAQ under the symbol KFRC. The company specializes in connecting organizations with skilled talent in technology, finance and accounting, and related business functions. Through a nationwide network of offices, Kforce partners with clients across industries to deliver both flexible contract staffing and direct hire placement solutions.

Kforce's core offerings include temporary staffing, permanent placement, and project-based consulting engagements.

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