Robert W. Baird Issues Positive Forecast for MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock Price

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $260.00 to $335.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird's price target indicates a potential upside of 0.10% from the company's current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MDB. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $454.00 to $378.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $285.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $373.37.

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MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of MDB stock opened at $334.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -380.32 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $335.65. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $182.43 and a 52 week high of $444.72.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $695.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.40 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. MongoDB's revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,566 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.33, for a total value of $390,450.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 24,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,007,107.69. This represents a 6.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.99, for a total transaction of $2,979,900.00. Following the sale, the director owned 993,316 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $295,998,234.84. This trade represents a 1.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,566 shares of company stock valued at $8,744,791. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 1,220.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 110.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 97 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company's stock.

Key MongoDB News

Here are the key news stories impacting MongoDB this week:

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company's platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

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