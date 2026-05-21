Robert W. Baird Lowers Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target to $270.00

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $320.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the home improvement retailer's stock. Robert W. Baird's price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.03% from the company's current price.

LOW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $286.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. DA Davidson restated a "neutral" rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe's Companies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $280.48.

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Lowe's Companies Stock Up 1.3%

Lowe's Companies stock opened at $221.25 on Thursday. Lowe's Companies has a 12-month low of $208.00 and a 12-month high of $293.06. The firm's fifty day moving average is $236.07 and its 200 day moving average is $248.40. The company has a market capitalization of $123.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.91.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $23.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 61.40%. Lowe's Companies's quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe's Companies will post 12.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lowe's Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,965 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $7,889,000 after buying an additional 17,413 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in Lowe's Companies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 12,124 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its stake in Lowe's Companies by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,378 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Lowe's Companies

Here are the key news stories impacting Lowe's Companies this week:

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

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