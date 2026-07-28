Robert Walters (LON:RWA) Shares Up 11.6% - Still a Buy?

Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA - Get Free Report)'s share price shot up 11.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 125 and last traded at GBX 125. Approximately 231,712 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 138,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 112.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 100 price target on shares of Robert Walters in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of GBX 100.

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Robert Walters Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.82, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of £82.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 90.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 101.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robert Walters

In other Robert Walters news, insider Andrew Rashbass acquired 21,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 92 per share, for a total transaction of £19,999.88. Also, insider Leslie Van de Walle bought 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 94 per share, for a total transaction of £28,200. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company's stock.

Robert Walters Company Profile

Established in 1985, Robert Walters is a global talent solutions business operating in 31 countries across the globe. We support organisations to build high-performing teams, and help professionals to grow meaningful careers. Our client base ranges from the world's leading blue-chip corporates through to SMEs and start-ups. We deliver three core services: • Specialist recruitment - encompassing permanent and temporary recruitment, executive search and interim management. • Recruitment outsourcing - enabling organisations to transfer all, or part of, their recruitment needs to us either through recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) or contingent workforce solutions (CWS). • Talent Advisory - supporting the growth of organisations through market intelligence, talent development, and future of work consultancy. Our employees are passionate about powering people and organisations to fulfil their unique potential.

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