Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Given New $110.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. KeyCorp's target price indicates a potential upside of 21.96% from the company's current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Citizens Jmp lowered their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Compass Point reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $124.00 to $89.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $109.21.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Research Report on Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

NASDAQ HOOD traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.20. 7,326,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,123,152. Robinhood Markets has a one year low of $40.81 and a one year high of $153.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.67. The stock has a market cap of $81.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.46.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Robinhood Markets's quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

In other Robinhood Markets news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 57,261 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.38, for a total value of $4,946,205.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Shiv Verma sold 5,436 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $466,734.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 52,747 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,528,857.42. This trade represents a 9.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 540,476 shares of company stock valued at $40,299,967. 19.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 113.6% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 107.6% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 100.0% during the third quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 200 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Positive Sentiment: Mizuho raised its price target to $115 (Outperform), citing the SEC’s removal of the $25,000 PDT requirement and an expected surge in intraday trading that favors Robinhood’s order flow and margin products. Read More.

Mizuho raised its price target to $115 (Outperform), citing the SEC’s removal of the $25,000 PDT requirement and an expected surge in intraday trading that favors Robinhood’s order flow and margin products. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald raised its target to $110 with an Overweight rating, adding analyst backing to the bull case and supporting sentiment and multiple expansion. Read More.

Cantor Fitzgerald raised its target to $110 with an Overweight rating, adding analyst backing to the bull case and supporting sentiment and multiple expansion. Read More. Positive Sentiment: The SEC replaced the old $25k PDT rule with a modern intraday margin framework that allows much smaller accounts to day trade — a structural tailwind for Robinhood’s active‑trader engagement, potential increases in margin balances and trading revenue. Read More.

The SEC replaced the old $25k PDT rule with a modern intraday margin framework that allows much smaller accounts to day trade — a structural tailwind for Robinhood’s active‑trader engagement, potential increases in margin balances and trading revenue. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and media highlight Robinhood’s expansion beyond core trading into payments, subscriptions and crypto, which could diversify revenue and support a higher valuation if execution continues. Read More.

Analysts and media highlight Robinhood’s expansion beyond core trading into payments, subscriptions and crypto, which could diversify revenue and support a higher valuation if execution continues. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Billionaire investor John Arnold warned prediction markets may endanger young users — commentary that could draw regulatory attention to new product lines but is not an immediate operational issue. Read More.

Billionaire investor John Arnold warned prediction markets may endanger young users — commentary that could draw regulatory attention to new product lines but is not an immediate operational issue. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: CEO Vlad Tenev gave interviews about his long‑term vision and legacy — positive for brand and investor storytelling but unlikely to move fundamentals near‑term. Read More.

CEO Vlad Tenev gave interviews about his long‑term vision and legacy — positive for brand and investor storytelling but unlikely to move fundamentals near‑term. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Director Baiju Bhatt sold 57,261 shares (~$4.95M) under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan; additional insider sales were reported. While planned sales are common, large insider disposals can create short‑term selling pressure or raise questions for some investors. Read More.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Robinhood Markets, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Robinhood Markets wasn't on the list.

While Robinhood Markets currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here