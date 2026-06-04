Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target Raised to $105.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.74% from the stock's previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. New Street Research set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $102.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $106.54.

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Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

HOOD stock traded up $4.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.96. The stock had a trading volume of 17,801,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,653,604. The company's 50 day moving average price is $77.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.34. Robinhood Markets has a 1-year low of $63.51 and a 1-year high of $153.86. The stock has a market cap of $78.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.35.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 41.12% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $768,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 432,849 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,281,759.61. This represents a 2.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Shiv Verma sold 5,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $420,528.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 47,311 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,659,978.96. This trade represents a 10.31% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 550,765 shares of company stock worth $40,191,940. Insiders own 14.47% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,771,497 shares of the company's stock worth $10,831,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,443 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,121,452 shares of the company's stock worth $3,746,036,000 after acquiring an additional 875,297 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,171,925 shares of the company's stock worth $2,386,944,000 after acquiring an additional 356,902 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,683,776 shares of the company's stock worth $1,208,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,832 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,202,160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company's stock.

Robinhood Markets News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Positive Sentiment: Director Meyer Malka bought 181,000 shares for about $15.1 million, adding to a prior large purchase last week. Insider buying at this size is a strong confidence signal for investors. Article Title

Director Meyer Malka bought 181,000 shares for about $15.1 million, adding to a prior large purchase last week. Insider buying at this size is a strong confidence signal for investors. Positive Sentiment: Robinhood expanded its wealth-management push with an advisor marketplace, AI tools, lending perks, and broader access for RIAs via TradePMR, which could help increase higher-value recurring business. Article Title

Robinhood expanded its wealth-management push with an advisor marketplace, AI tools, lending perks, and broader access for RIAs via TradePMR, which could help increase higher-value recurring business. Positive Sentiment: The company launched new AI trading features, reinforcing the idea that Robinhood is becoming a broader financial “super app” rather than just a retail brokerage. Article Title

The company launched new AI trading features, reinforcing the idea that Robinhood is becoming a broader financial “super app” rather than just a retail brokerage. Positive Sentiment: Robinhood completed its WonderFi acquisition, giving it entry into the Canadian crypto market and expanding its international footprint. Article Title

Robinhood completed its WonderFi acquisition, giving it entry into the Canadian crypto market and expanding its international footprint. Positive Sentiment: Robinhood also rolled out prediction-market style World Cup trading, showing continued product innovation and new ways to monetize user engagement. Article Title

Robinhood also rolled out prediction-market style World Cup trading, showing continued product innovation and new ways to monetize user engagement. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles focused on Robinhood’s advisor conference and TradePMR rollout, but these appear to be execution updates rather than immediate stock-moving catalysts. Article Title

Several articles focused on Robinhood’s advisor conference and TradePMR rollout, but these appear to be execution updates rather than immediate stock-moving catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Bitcoin weakness remains a mixed backdrop for HOOD because crypto activity is an important part of the platform, but the direct impact on Robinhood’s shares is less certain. Article Title

Bitcoin weakness remains a mixed backdrop for HOOD because crypto activity is an important part of the platform, but the direct impact on Robinhood’s shares is less certain. Negative Sentiment: Analysts and some commentators are warning that Robinhood must prove its new AI and product launches can translate into durable earnings growth, especially after the stock’s strong run and still-elevated valuation. Article Title

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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