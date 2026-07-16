Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target Raised to $137.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $121.00 to $137.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group's price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.08% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $118.70.

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Robinhood Markets Price Performance

Shares of HOOD stock traded down $8.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $106.96. The company had a trading volume of 16,429,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,820,342. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.32 billion, a PE ratio of 51.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.33. Robinhood Markets has a fifty-two week low of $63.51 and a fifty-two week high of $153.86. The company's fifty day moving average is $93.21 and its 200 day moving average is $89.10.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 41.12%.The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 19,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total value of $2,324,464.92. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 62,612 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,510,935.52. This represents a 23.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Oluwadara Johnson Treseder sold 3,750 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $440,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 72,442 shares in the company, valued at $8,511,935. The trade was a 4.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders bought 680,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,306,560 and sold 587,875 shares valued at $62,602,915. 13.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Tema ETFs LLC lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 14,568 shares of the company's stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,697 shares of the company's stock worth $4,282,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 17,856 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 27,727 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robinhood Markets News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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