Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Shares Down 1.9% - Here's Why

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) was down 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $75.34 and last traded at $76.75. Approximately 14,668,887 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 30,055,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.27.

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More Robinhood Markets News

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Robinhood Markets from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Robinhood Markets from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Robinhood Markets from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $107.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HOOD

Robinhood Markets Stock Down 1.9%

The firm's fifty day moving average price is $76.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.86. The stock has a market cap of $69.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.29.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.14 billion. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 41.12% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The business's revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $768,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 432,849 shares in the company, valued at $33,281,759.61. This trade represents a 2.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 8,540 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total value of $725,302.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 53,183 shares in the company, valued at $4,516,832.19. This trade represents a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 487,907 shares of company stock valued at $35,444,040. 19.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Robinhood Markets

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Robinhood Markets by 46.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 49,870 shares of the company's stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 15,885 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the second quarter valued at $5,105,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 106.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 63,957 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,988,000 after purchasing an additional 32,933 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 89,676 shares of the company's stock worth $8,396,000 after buying an additional 14,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,316,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company's stock.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

Further Reading

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