Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Shares Down 8.2% - Here's What Happened

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) was down 8.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $105.48 and last traded at $106.02. Approximately 28,185,816 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 29,919,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.54.

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More Robinhood Markets News

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs raised its price target on Robinhood Markets (HOOD) to $137 from $121 and kept a buy rating, signaling strong analyst confidence in further upside. Benzinga article

Goldman Sachs raised its price target on Robinhood Markets (HOOD) to $137 from $121 and kept a buy rating, signaling strong analyst confidence in further upside. Positive Sentiment: Coverage around Robinhood’s growing prediction markets activity suggests a potential earnings tailwind if trading volumes keep climbing. Coinage article

Coverage around Robinhood’s growing prediction markets activity suggests a potential earnings tailwind if trading volumes keep climbing. Positive Sentiment: Robinhood’s new blockchain initiative and broader crypto expansion reinforce the company’s positioning in digital assets and tokenized finance, which could support long-term growth. Motley Fool article

Robinhood’s new blockchain initiative and broader crypto expansion reinforce the company’s positioning in digital assets and tokenized finance, which could support long-term growth. Positive Sentiment: Recent articles comparing Robinhood favorably versus StoneX and highlighting it as a top crypto/blockchain stock add to the bullish narrative around its expanding product ecosystem. Zacks article

Recent articles comparing Robinhood favorably versus StoneX and highlighting it as a top crypto/blockchain stock add to the bullish narrative around its expanding product ecosystem. Neutral Sentiment: Robinhood shares have also recently traded above prior levels after outperforming the broader market, but that move appears to be part of a broader trend rather than a single new catalyst. Yahoo Finance article

Robinhood shares have also recently traded above prior levels after outperforming the broader market, but that move appears to be part of a broader trend rather than a single new catalyst. Negative Sentiment: One cautionary headline noted that Robinhood Chain’s memecoin-trading success could create risks for its tokenized stock ambitions, which may add volatility to the long-term crypto thesis. BeInCrypto article

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOOD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Research upgraded Robinhood Markets from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Robinhood Markets from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Robinhood Markets from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $118.70.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $95.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.33. The firm's fifty day moving average is $93.21 and its 200-day moving average is $89.10.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 41.12%.The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Robinhood Markets

In related news, Director Oluwadara Johnson Treseder sold 3,750 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $440,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 72,442 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,511,935. This trade represents a 4.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 375,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total value of $43,563,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 375,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $43,563,750. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 680,000 shares of company stock worth $55,306,560 and have sold 587,875 shares worth $62,602,915. 13.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Robinhood Markets

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 145,489 shares of the company's stock worth $16,455,000 after purchasing an additional 68,458 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 100,849 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,406,000 after buying an additional 46,688 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 365,551 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,477,000 after buying an additional 76,075 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 196.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 722,857 shares of the company's stock worth $81,755,000 after buying an additional 478,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 712,721 shares of the company's stock worth $81,585,000 after buying an additional 35,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company's stock.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

Further Reading

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