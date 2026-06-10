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Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Shares Up 3.1% After Insider Buying Activity

Written by MarketBeat
June 10, 2026
Robinhood Markets logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Robinhood shares rose 3.1% after Director Meyer Malka bought 250,000 shares for about $20.2 million, a move seen as a strong insider confidence signal.
  • The stock traded as high as $91.46 on heavy volume, with more than 41.3 million shares changing hands, well above its average daily volume.
  • Analysts remain broadly bullish overall, with a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a target price of about $110.18, even as some firms recently trimmed their price targets.
  • Interested in Robinhood Markets? Here are five stocks we like better.

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.1% during trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $91.46 and last traded at $86.36. 41,295,902 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 29,855,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.77.

Specifically, Director Meyer Malka bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.74 per share, for a total transaction of $20,185,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 3,924,427 shares of the company's stock, valued at $316,858,235.98. This trade represents a 6.80% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HOOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $113.00 to $92.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $110.18.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HOOD

Key Stories Impacting Robinhood Markets

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $77.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.42.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.14 billion. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 41.12% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 152.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 240 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 527.8% during the fourth quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 226 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company's stock.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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