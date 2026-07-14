Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Shares Up 3.3% - Time to Buy?

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $113.69 and last traded at $113.45. 17,595,065 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 29,983,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.86.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts: Sign Up

Key Stories Impacting Robinhood Markets

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on HOOD shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Robinhood Markets from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $95.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $82.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HOOD

Robinhood Markets Stock Up 3.3%

The business's fifty day moving average is $91.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.18. The firm has a market cap of $102.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.33.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 41.12% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 19,377 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total transaction of $2,324,464.92. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 62,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,510,935.52. This represents a 23.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Paula Loop sold 8,336 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 63,674 shares in the company, valued at $7,640,880. This trade represents a 11.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 680,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,306,560 and sold 659,112 shares valued at $68,741,158. Company insiders own 13.48% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOOD. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,246,155 shares of the company's stock worth $4,617,004,000 after acquiring an additional 16,375,734 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter worth $1,202,160,000. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 89.0% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 6,385,232 shares of the company's stock worth $442,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007,103 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 5,221.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,559,848 shares of the company's stock worth $289,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511,743 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,412,036 shares of the company's stock valued at $499,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,372 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Robinhood Markets, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Robinhood Markets wasn't on the list.

While Robinhood Markets currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here