Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Shares Up 7.7% on Analyst Upgrade

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report)'s share price shot up 7.7% during trading on Tuesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $97.00 to $123.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Robinhood Markets traded as high as $106.52 and last traded at $106.9280. Approximately 3,459,886 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 29,622,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.28.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $121.13.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Paula Loop sold 8,336 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,000,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 63,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,640,880. The trade was a 11.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 19,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total value of $2,324,464.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 62,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,510,935.52. This trade represents a 23.63% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 680,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,306,560 and have sold 587,875 shares valued at $62,602,915. Insiders own 13.48% of the company's stock.

Robinhood Markets News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Positive Sentiment: Needham raised its price target on Robinhood Markets (HOOD) to $123 from $97 and kept a buy rating, signaling confidence in further upside for the brokerage. Needham raises Robinhood price target

Needham raised its price target on Robinhood Markets (HOOD) to $123 from $97 and kept a buy rating, signaling confidence in further upside for the brokerage. Positive Sentiment: Sanford C. Bernstein boosted its target to $160 from $130 and reiterated outperform, citing Robinhood’s potential to benefit from shifting retail trading behavior and growth in prediction markets. Bernstein raises Robinhood price target

Sanford C. Bernstein boosted its target to $160 from $130 and reiterated outperform, citing Robinhood’s potential to benefit from shifting retail trading behavior and growth in prediction markets. Positive Sentiment: Bernstein also said Robinhood’s prediction markets could become a $1.7 billion business, reinforcing the market’s view that newer revenue streams could materially expand the company’s growth profile. Bernstein prediction markets commentary

Bernstein also said Robinhood’s prediction markets could become a $1.7 billion business, reinforcing the market’s view that newer revenue streams could materially expand the company’s growth profile. Positive Sentiment: Coverage around Robinhood-linked crypto activity and Robinhood Chain’s rapid growth adds to the bullish narrative that the company is expanding beyond traditional brokerage into higher-growth adjacent markets. Robinhood Chain revenue model article

Coverage around Robinhood-linked crypto activity and Robinhood Chain’s rapid growth adds to the bullish narrative that the company is expanding beyond traditional brokerage into higher-growth adjacent markets. Neutral Sentiment: Broader financial-stock commentary and trading-idea articles mention Robinhood ahead of its upcoming earnings report, but do not provide fresh company-specific fundamentals.

Broader financial-stock commentary and trading-idea articles mention Robinhood ahead of its upcoming earnings report, but do not provide fresh company-specific fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: A separate story on a trader turning a small investment into a large gain on a Robinhood-linked meme coin reflects speculative interest in the platform’s crypto ecosystem, though it is not a direct operating update.

A separate story on a trader turning a small investment into a large gain on a Robinhood-linked meme coin reflects speculative interest in the platform’s crypto ecosystem, though it is not a direct operating update. Negative Sentiment: Options-trading commentary suggested a bear call spread on HOOD ahead of earnings, reflecting some investor caution before the company’s results later this month. Bearish options trade on Robinhood

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. State Street Corp raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 103.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,246,155 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,617,004,000 after buying an additional 16,375,734 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,202,160,000. Amundi increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 6,385,232 shares of the company's stock valued at $442,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007,103 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 5,221.4% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,559,848 shares of the company's stock worth $289,519,000 after buying an additional 2,511,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,412,036 shares of the company's stock worth $499,001,000 after buying an additional 2,157,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company's stock.

Robinhood Markets Stock Up 8.0%

The company's 50 day moving average price is $94.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.33.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.14 billion. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 41.12% and a return on equity of 21.39%. Robinhood Markets's quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

Further Reading

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