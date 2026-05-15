Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock Price Down 4.4% - Here's What Happened

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) traded down 4.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $76.41 and last traded at $77.14. 19,346,278 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 29,933,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.70.

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Key Stories Impacting Robinhood Markets

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Positive Sentiment: April 2026 trading data showed higher equity and options activity, while platform assets jumped 49% year over year to $345.4 billion, signaling continued user engagement and growth for Robinhood. Article Title

April 2026 trading data showed higher equity and options activity, while platform assets jumped 49% year over year to $345.4 billion, signaling continued user engagement and growth for Robinhood. Positive Sentiment: The Senate Banking Committee advanced the Digital Asset Clarity Act, which could reduce regulatory uncertainty around crypto trading and is viewed as a constructive development for Robinhood’s crypto business. Article Title

The Senate Banking Committee advanced the Digital Asset Clarity Act, which could reduce regulatory uncertainty around crypto trading and is viewed as a constructive development for Robinhood’s crypto business. Positive Sentiment: Tiger Global Management disclosed a new first-quarter position in Robinhood in its latest 13-F filing, which may be seen as a vote of confidence from a major hedge fund. Article Title

Tiger Global Management disclosed a new first-quarter position in Robinhood in its latest 13-F filing, which may be seen as a vote of confidence from a major hedge fund. Neutral Sentiment: Robinhood’s exchange Rothera self-certified its first prediction market contracts, adding another product area that could broaden the platform over time. Article Title

Robinhood’s exchange Rothera self-certified its first prediction market contracts, adding another product area that could broaden the platform over time. Negative Sentiment: Crypto-related stocks, including Robinhood, lost momentum as the initial rally tied to crypto legislation faded and investors refocused on broader market and digital asset risks. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Robinhood Markets from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Research downgraded Robinhood Markets from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $107.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HOOD

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.04. The company has a market capitalization of $69.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.29.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.14 billion. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 41.12%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets

In related news, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,835 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.92, for a total transaction of $489,673.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 12,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,021,390.32. This trade represents a 32.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Shiv Verma sold 5,436 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $466,734.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 52,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,528,857.42. The trade was a 9.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 487,907 shares of company stock worth $35,444,040. Insiders own 14.47% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,165,000. Insight Holdings Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 42,035 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 23,241 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 8,054 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 33,254 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 11,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 335.2% during the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 69,680 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 53,668 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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