Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock Price Expected to Rise, KeyCorp Analyst Says

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. KeyCorp's target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.53% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $122.22.

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Robinhood Markets Trading Up 7.1%

NASDAQ HOOD opened at $106.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.78 billion, a PE ratio of 51.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.33. Robinhood Markets has a twelve month low of $63.51 and a twelve month high of $153.86. The business's 50-day moving average price is $95.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.73.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 41.12%.The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Robinhood Markets will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Robinhood Markets

In other news, Director Oluwadara Johnson Treseder sold 3,750 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $440,625.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 72,442 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,511,935. The trade was a 4.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 19,377 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total transaction of $2,324,464.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 62,612 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,510,935.52. This trade represents a 23.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 680,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,306,560 and have sold 587,875 shares valued at $62,602,915. Company insiders own 13.48% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Robinhood Markets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the company's stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company's stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 968 shares of the company's stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company's stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company's stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

More Robinhood Markets News

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

Further Reading

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