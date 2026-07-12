Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

HOOD has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Loop Capital set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $118.00.

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Robinhood Markets Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock traded down $3.14 on Friday, hitting $111.97. 25,855,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,705,120. The company has a market cap of $100.83 billion, a PE ratio of 54.09, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 2.33. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $91.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.48. Robinhood Markets has a 52 week low of $63.51 and a 52 week high of $153.86.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 41.12%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets

In other news, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 19,377 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total value of $2,324,464.92. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 62,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,510,935.52. This trade represents a 23.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Paula Loop sold 8,336 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 63,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,640,880. The trade was a 11.58% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders bought 680,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,306,560 and sold 659,112 shares valued at $68,741,158. Corporate insiders own 14.47% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Robinhood Markets

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the second quarter worth about $267,000. Tema ETFs LLC raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 14,568 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,697 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 17,856 shares of the company's stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 27,727 shares of the company's stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company's stock.

Key Robinhood Markets News

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley raised its price target on Robinhood Markets (HOOD) to $124 from $95, which signals improved upside expectations even though the firm kept an equal-weight rating.

Morgan Stanley raised its price target on Robinhood Markets (HOOD) to $124 from $95, which signals improved upside expectations even though the firm kept an equal-weight rating. Positive Sentiment: Barclays also turned more bullish earlier in the week, lifting its target to $122 and maintaining an overweight rating, reinforcing analyst confidence in HOOD’s growth outlook.

Barclays also turned more bullish earlier in the week, lifting its target to $122 and maintaining an overweight rating, reinforcing analyst confidence in HOOD’s growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Robinhood Chain is drawing major attention after quickly climbing into the top tier of blockchains by 24-hour DEX volume, with articles highlighting surging activity, meme-coin trading, and broader crypto engagement that could boost Robinhood’s platform relevance. Article: HOOD Stock Drops Despite Price Target Hike — Robinhood Chain Beats ARB, HYPE, NEAR In DEX Trading

Robinhood Chain is drawing major attention after quickly climbing into the top tier of blockchains by 24-hour DEX volume, with articles highlighting surging activity, meme-coin trading, and broader crypto engagement that could boost Robinhood’s platform relevance. Positive Sentiment: CEO Vlad Tenev’s comments about expanding stock ownership and broadening access to investing keep the long-term growth story in focus, especially as Robinhood adds new products and markets. Article: Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev Says 'Only 62% of Americans' Exposed to Stocks: 'I'd Like to Get That to 100'

CEO Vlad Tenev’s comments about expanding stock ownership and broadening access to investing keep the long-term growth story in focus, especially as Robinhood adds new products and markets. Neutral Sentiment: Several reports note Robinhood remains heavily followed by investors and analysts, but these are more confirmation of elevated attention than new fundamental information.

Several reports note Robinhood remains heavily followed by investors and analysts, but these are more confirmation of elevated attention than new fundamental information. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider selling, including sales by a Robinhood director and ongoing ARK Invest trimming of HOOD shares, may be weighing on sentiment even though some trades were pre-planned under Rule 10b5-1.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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