Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Trading 1.8% Higher - Here's Why

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report)'s share price shot up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $116.60 and last traded at $115.54. Approximately 20,996,553 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 29,931,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.45.

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Key Robinhood Markets News

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on HOOD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $95.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Research raised shares of Robinhood Markets from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $118.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Stock Up 1.8%

The company has a market cap of $104.04 billion, a PE ratio of 55.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.13.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 41.12% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Paula Loop sold 8,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 63,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,640,880. This represents a 11.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Oluwadara Johnson Treseder sold 3,750 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $440,625.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 72,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,511,935. This trade represents a 4.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 680,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,306,560 and sold 645,136 shares valued at $67,549,121. 13.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 152.6% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 240 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 527.8% during the 4th quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 226 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company's stock.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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