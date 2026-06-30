Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Receives "Buy" Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $120.00 price objective on the rocket manufacturer's stock. Needham & Company LLC's price target points to a potential upside of 22.51% from the company's previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KGI Securities started coverage on Rocket Lab in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Rocket Lab from $73.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Citizens Jmp increased their price target on shares of Rocket Lab from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Lab presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $105.82.

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Read Our Latest Stock Report on RKLB

Rocket Lab Stock Up 15.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:RKLB opened at $97.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The stock has a market cap of $56.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -306.09 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.78 and a 200-day moving average of $85.40. Rocket Lab has a one year low of $33.73 and a one year high of $151.00.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $200.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $189.65 million. Rocket Lab had a negative net margin of 26.87% and a negative return on equity of 11.72%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rocket Lab will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Rocket Lab

In other news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 62,744 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.57, for a total value of $8,945,412.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 983,049 shares of the company's stock, valued at $140,153,295.93. The trade was a 6.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, SVP Arjun Kampani sold 88,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.98, for a total transaction of $9,502,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 264,705 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,582,845.90. The trade was a 24.95% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 573,515 shares of company stock valued at $76,412,122 over the last three months. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Lab

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RKLB. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,851,446 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $1,245,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725,536 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,420,192 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $3,308,033,000 after buying an additional 5,610,469 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab in the fourth quarter valued at $341,036,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Rocket Lab by 818.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,190,132 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $104,929,000 after buying an additional 1,951,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Rocket Lab by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,200,726 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $1,130,172,000 after buying an additional 1,738,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company's stock.

Key Rocket Lab News

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:

Rocket Lab Company Profile

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.

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