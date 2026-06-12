Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Sees Large Volume Increase - What's Next?

Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 14,136,473 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session's volume of 23,781,309 shares.The stock last traded at $107.2870 and had previously closed at $114.78.

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Key Headlines Impacting Rocket Lab

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Rocket Lab from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citizens Jmp boosted their price target on shares of Rocket Lab from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $99.24.

View Our Latest Report on RKLB

Rocket Lab Stock Down 8.6%

The business's fifty day moving average price is $100.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.69 billion, a PE ratio of -328.31 and a beta of 2.49.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07). Rocket Lab had a negative net margin of 26.87% and a negative return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $200.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $189.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Lab

In other Rocket Lab news, Director Alexander R. Slusky sold 100,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total transaction of $11,808,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 434,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,326,424. This represents a 18.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Arjun Kampani sold 70,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $10,159,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 376,509 shares in the company, valued at $54,642,751.17. The trade was a 15.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 485,515 shares of company stock valued at $66,909,882. Insiders own 8.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Lab

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 109.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.

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