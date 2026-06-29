Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Shares Gap Up - Here's Why

Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $84.54, but opened at $91.30. Rocket Lab shares last traded at $91.4990, with a volume of 10,480,897 shares changing hands.

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Key Rocket Lab News

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on RKLB shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $132.00 price target on Rocket Lab in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Rocket Lab in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum raised Rocket Lab from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on Rocket Lab in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Lab presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $102.76.

View Our Latest Analysis on Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $54.07 billion, a PE ratio of -293.27 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.47. The firm's 50 day moving average is $107.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.08.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $200.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $189.65 million. Rocket Lab had a negative net margin of 26.87% and a negative return on equity of 11.72%. The firm's revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Frank Klein sold 44,390 shares of Rocket Lab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.57, for a total value of $6,328,682.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,043,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,821,266.79. This trade represents a 4.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 62,744 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.57, for a total value of $8,945,412.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 983,049 shares of the company's stock, valued at $140,153,295.93. The trade was a 6.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 573,515 shares of company stock valued at $76,412,122. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Lab

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RKLB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rocket Lab by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,420,192 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $3,308,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610,469 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Rocket Lab by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,851,446 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $1,245,317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,725,536 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Rocket Lab by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,200,726 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $1,130,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738,623 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,520,223 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $873,411,000 after purchasing an additional 120,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,004,724 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $626,605,000 after purchasing an additional 825,158 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.

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