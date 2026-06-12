Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Stock Price Down 10.8% - Here's Why

Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report)'s stock price dropped 10.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $99.61 and last traded at $102.39. Approximately 62,474,917 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 157% from the average daily volume of 24,291,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.78.

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Key Headlines Impacting Rocket Lab

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Rocket Lab from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research restated a "hold" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Lab has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $99.24.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RKLB

Rocket Lab Trading Down 10.8%

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.47. The stock has a market cap of $59.26 billion, a PE ratio of -319.97 and a beta of 2.49.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $200.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.65 million. Rocket Lab had a negative return on equity of 11.72% and a negative net margin of 26.87%.Rocket Lab's quarterly revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Rocket Lab

In other Rocket Lab news, insider Marvin Bradford Clevenger sold 15,549 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.57, for a total value of $2,216,820.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 477,475 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $68,073,610.75. The trade was a 3.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 62,744 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.57, for a total value of $8,945,412.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 983,049 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $140,153,295.93. This trade represents a 6.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 485,515 shares of company stock worth $66,909,882 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Lab

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RKLB. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Rocket Lab by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 174,308 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $3,117,000 after buying an additional 92,849 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Rocket Lab by 1,812.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,807 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 34,882 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Rocket Lab by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,745 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Rocket Lab by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 773,548 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $13,831,000 after buying an additional 90,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 67,584 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company's stock.

About Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.

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