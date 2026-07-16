Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Stock Price Down 11.6% - Time to Sell?

Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) traded down 11.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $66.00 and last traded at $67.35. Approximately 30,629,235 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 24,733,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.20.

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Key Stories Impacting Rocket Lab

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RKLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Wednesday. They set a "neutral" rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Lab has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $110.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.95 and a 200-day moving average of $87.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -210.47 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Rocket Lab had a negative return on equity of 11.72% and a negative net margin of 26.87%.The firm had revenue of $200.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $189.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Lab

In other Rocket Lab news, CEO Peter Beck sold 1,298,622 shares of Rocket Lab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.92, for a total value of $110,278,980.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,715,181 shares in the company, valued at $230,573,170.52. The trade was a 32.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Arjun Kampani sold 88,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.98, for a total transaction of $9,502,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 264,705 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,582,845.90. This represents a 24.95% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 3,849,294 shares of company stock valued at $362,816,208 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Lab

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKLB. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in Rocket Lab by 2.4% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 8,776 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Tema ETFs LLC raised its holdings in Rocket Lab by 65,542.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 1,622,028 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $164,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,557 shares in the last quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB lifted its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 17,050 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 177,200 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $18,012,000 after acquiring an additional 44,700 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab during the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company's stock.

Rocket Lab Company Profile

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.

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