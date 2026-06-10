Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Stock Price Down 2.9% - Time to Sell?

Shares of Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $104.41 and last traded at $105.05. Approximately 12,747,580 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 23,926,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.23.

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Key Headlines Impacting Rocket Lab

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RKLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised shares of Rocket Lab from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Clear Str raised shares of Rocket Lab to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $98.88.

View Our Latest Report on RKLB

Rocket Lab Stock Down 2.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.47. The company has a market cap of $60.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -328.41 and a beta of 2.49. The stock's fifty day moving average is $98.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.90.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07). Rocket Lab had a negative net margin of 26.87% and a negative return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $200.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm's revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Rocket Lab news, Director Alexander R. Slusky sold 100,000 shares of Rocket Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total transaction of $11,808,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 434,675 shares of the company's stock, valued at $51,326,424. This trade represents a 18.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marvin Bradford Clevenger sold 15,549 shares of Rocket Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.57, for a total transaction of $2,216,820.93. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 477,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,073,610.75. This represents a 3.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 485,515 shares of company stock worth $66,909,882. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Lab

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sara Bay Financial lifted its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 15,905 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,320 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,191 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company's stock.

About Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.

Further Reading

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