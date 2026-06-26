Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Stock Price Up 4.8% - Here's Why

Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) shares rose 4.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $86.28 and last traded at $84.54. Approximately 33,850,567 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 24,911,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.69.

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Key Stories Impacting Rocket Lab

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:

Positive Sentiment: NASA selected Rocket Lab for three Electron launches supporting the PolSIR and TSIS-2 missions, a meaningful contract win that highlights the company’s launch credibility and could add to future revenue. NASA Selects Rocket Lab to Launch Sun, Earth Sciences Missions

NASA selected Rocket Lab for three Electron launches supporting the PolSIR and TSIS-2 missions, a meaningful contract win that highlights the company’s launch credibility and could add to future revenue. Positive Sentiment: Rocket Lab announced a 10th straight successful launch for Synspective, reinforcing reliability and operational execution for its Electron launch vehicle. Rocket Lab Completes 10th Consecutive Launch with 100% Mission Success for Synspective

Rocket Lab announced a 10th straight successful launch for Synspective, reinforcing reliability and operational execution for its Electron launch vehicle. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary continue to point to Rocket Lab’s growing backlog and government/defense opportunities, which support the long-term story but are less immediate than the NASA contract news.

Analysts and market commentary continue to point to Rocket Lab’s growing backlog and government/defense opportunities, which support the long-term story but are less immediate than the NASA contract news. Negative Sentiment: Some traders remain cautious after Rocket Lab’s sharp pullback from its recent highs, with technical weakness still a concern despite the latest contract wins.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RKLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Clear Str raised shares of Rocket Lab to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BTIG Research restated a "hold" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Rocket Lab from $73.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $102.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RKLB

Rocket Lab Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $48.93 billion, a PE ratio of -264.19 and a beta of 2.49. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $107.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.85.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07). Rocket Lab had a negative net margin of 26.87% and a negative return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $200.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $189.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm's revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Lab

In related news, Director Alexander R. Slusky sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total transaction of $4,944,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 334,675 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $41,365,830. The trade was a 10.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank Klein sold 36,860 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.42, for a total value of $5,433,901.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,006,987 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $148,450,023.54. This represents a 3.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 573,515 shares of company stock worth $76,412,122. Insiders own 8.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Lab

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Lab in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rocket Lab by 109.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Rocket Lab in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company's stock.

Rocket Lab Company Profile

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.

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