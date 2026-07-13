Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Trading Down 5.3% - Here's Why

Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) shares fell 5.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $75.60 and last traded at $76.73. Approximately 18,635,829 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 24,809,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.04.

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More Rocket Lab News

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:

Positive Sentiment: Cantor reaffirmed a Buy rating on Rocket Lab after the company’s successful VICTUS HAZE mission, reinforcing confidence in execution and its defense/space launch capabilities. Article Title

Cantor reaffirmed a rating on Rocket Lab after the company’s successful mission, reinforcing confidence in execution and its defense/space launch capabilities. Positive Sentiment: Recent articles highlighted the full mission success on the Space Force’s VICTUS HAZE launch, which supports Rocket Lab’s reputation as a reliable launch provider and could help future contract wins. Article Title

Recent articles highlighted the full mission success on the Space Force’s VICTUS HAZE launch, which supports Rocket Lab’s reputation as a reliable launch provider and could help future contract wins. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts remain broadly constructive, with several recent price targets still above the current share price, suggesting Wall Street sees long-term upside despite near-term volatility.

Analysts remain broadly constructive, with several recent price targets still above the current share price, suggesting Wall Street sees long-term upside despite near-term volatility. Negative Sentiment: Investor concern is rising around Rocket Lab’s planned Iridium acquisition , which includes a large cash-and-stock component and could increase dilution, financing, and leverage questions. Article Title

Investor concern is rising around Rocket Lab’s planned , which includes a large cash-and-stock component and could increase dilution, financing, and leverage questions. Negative Sentiment: Broader risk-off trading is pressuring high-growth and space-related names, adding to the selloff in RKLB even without a new operational setback.

Broader risk-off trading is pressuring high-growth and space-related names, adding to the selloff in RKLB even without a new operational setback. Negative Sentiment: Some market commentary also points to the stock testing technical support after a strong run, which may be encouraging traders to take profits.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RKLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Rocket Lab from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $108.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.30. The firm has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a PE ratio of -239.78 and a beta of 2.54.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $200.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.65 million. Rocket Lab had a negative net margin of 26.87% and a negative return on equity of 11.72%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Rocket Lab

In related news, Director Alexander R. Slusky sold 100,000 shares of Rocket Lab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total value of $11,808,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 434,675 shares of the company's stock, valued at $51,326,424. The trade was a 18.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 62,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.57, for a total transaction of $8,945,412.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 983,049 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $140,153,295.93. This represents a 6.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,849,294 shares of company stock valued at $362,816,208. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Lab

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Rocket Lab by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,851,446 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $1,245,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725,536 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,420,192 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $3,308,033,000 after buying an additional 5,610,469 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab during the fourth quarter valued at about $341,036,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Rocket Lab by 818.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,190,132 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $104,929,000 after buying an additional 1,951,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Rocket Lab by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,200,726 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $1,130,172,000 after buying an additional 1,738,623 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.

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