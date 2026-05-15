Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Trading Down 5.9% After Insider Selling

Shares of Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $121.80 and last traded at $124.77. Approximately 22,022,936 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 23,536,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.55.

Specifically, Director Alexander R. Slusky sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total value of $11,808,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 434,675 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $51,326,424. This trade represents a 18.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RKLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Rocket Lab from $73.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Rocket Lab from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, February 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Friday, May 8th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Rocket Lab from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Rocket Lab from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $97.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rocket Lab

Key Rocket Lab News

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:

Positive Sentiment: Rocket Lab’s Q1 revenue rose 63% year over year to about $200 million, and the company backed that up with a reported $2.2 billion backlog, signaling strong demand visibility and supporting the stock’s momentum.

Rocket Lab’s Q1 revenue rose 63% year over year to about $200 million, and the company backed that up with a reported $2.2 billion backlog, signaling strong demand visibility and supporting the stock’s momentum. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street sentiment has improved, with Deutsche Bank, TD Cowen, and others lifting price targets, reflecting confidence in Rocket Lab’s growth trajectory and its Neutron launch program.

Wall Street sentiment has improved, with Deutsche Bank, TD Cowen, and others lifting price targets, reflecting confidence in Rocket Lab’s growth trajectory and its Neutron launch program. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage highlighted Rocket Lab’s push into defense and hypersonics, including missile-defense and “Golden Dome” opportunities, which could broaden the company’s addressable market beyond small satellite launches.

Recent coverage highlighted Rocket Lab’s push into defense and hypersonics, including missile-defense and “Golden Dome” opportunities, which could broaden the company’s addressable market beyond small satellite launches. Positive Sentiment: News about new contracts and acquisitions, including defense deals and the Mynaric-related expansion, has helped reinforce the view that Rocket Lab is building a larger space infrastructure platform.

News about new contracts and acquisitions, including defense deals and the Mynaric-related expansion, has helped reinforce the view that Rocket Lab is building a larger space infrastructure platform. Neutral Sentiment: Director Alexander Slusky sold 100,000 shares, which may prompt some caution after the stock’s sharp run-up, but the transaction does not appear to change the company’s operating outlook materially. Rocket Lab NASDAQ: RKLB Director Alexander Slusky Sells 100,000 Shares

Rocket Lab Stock Performance

The stock's 50-day moving average is $77.75 and its 200-day moving average is $70.44. The stock has a market cap of $71.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -389.91 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.02.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07). Rocket Lab had a negative net margin of 26.87% and a negative return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $200.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Rocket Lab's revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Lab

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sara Bay Financial boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 15,905 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,320 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,191 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company's stock.

About Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.

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